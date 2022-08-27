Sindh suffered rs550b damages amid floods, rainfall: CM Murad

F.P. Report

UMERKOT: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, briefing the Prime Minister about the damages caused by the recent floods, said that the estimated financial losses amount to over Rs 550 billion in the province.

According to details, the CM briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif regarding the damages caused by devastating floods and heavy rainfall in 30 districts of Sindh in Umerkot.

CM Murad Ali Shah told the PM that Sindh received 308% more than the average rainfall in July while the percentage went up to 784% in August.

The 2010 flood damaged the right bank of the river Indus while the 2011 floods damaged the left one, he added.

He told that Gudda and Sukkur Barrage are passing 550,000 cusec water right now, which has floods are ‘Katcha’ lands. 23 districts have been declared calamity-hit while 101 Taluqas have suffered severe damages, he added.

The estimated financial losses have mounted to Rs 550 billion, the CM told the PM.

He added that at least 293 people have lost their lives, while 836 have suffered injuries due to floods and rainfall. An estimated 1.5 million homes have been damaged while 9197 cattle have been reported dead, he added.

The CM said that the flood has damaged crops on over 28,45,046 acres while 570 roads have been damaged due to the calamity. The amount required to repair the damaged roads is Rs 22.8 billion.