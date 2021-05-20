Sindh Task Force on coronavirus decides to continue NPI interventions

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh Task Force on coronavirus in its meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on Thursday decided to continue the ongoing Non-pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) all over Sindh, again the task force would meet on next Saturday to review imposition of more restrictions.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, PSCM sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, Adl IG Karachi Imran Minhas, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary School education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Finance Hassan Navqi, Special Secretary Health, Dr Basri, Dr Faisal, Dr Sajjad Qaiser, representatives of Corps-5, Rangers and WHO and other concerned.

The meeting was told that in the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan, April 19,2020, there were 5.2 percent or 737 positive cases in the province. In the middle of the Ramazan the detection ratio of the cases reached eight percent or 1,155 cases. On Eidul Fitr, May 13, there were 1,232 cases and after six days of Eid the number of cases further increased to 2,076 that constituted 10.2 percent of the tests.

The chief minister said that on May 19, a record 20,421 tests were conducted which detected 2,076 cases that came to 10.2 percent.

“In Karachi alone 9,606 tests were conducted against which 1,356 cases were detected that constituted 14.12 percent,” he disclosed.

The district-wise data of positive cases during the last one-week, after Eid from May 13 to May 19, showed that Karachi East has 28 percent cases and 16 deaths, South 17 percent cases and six deaths, Central 14 percent cases and eight deaths, West 11 cases with no death, Korangi 10 percent cases and one death. Hyderabad 10 percent cases with 21 deaths and Sukkur 14 percent cases with one death. In this way, during the last one week 7837 coronavirus cases have been detected and 67 patients last their lives, the meeting was told.

The meeting decided to continue the ongoing NPI interventions. The task force would meet again after two days on Saturday to review the situation for imposing more restrictions.