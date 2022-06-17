Sindh to close shops, malls at 9:00pm

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday issued order for the closure of all the business centres and shopping malls at 9:00pm for a month, taking the lead in save energy campaign in the country.

The Sindh Home Department also issued order for the closure of all the wedding halls at 10:30pm in the province whereas, other places such as hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops will be closed at 11pm as per the government’s orders. The order for early closure of business centres, shopping malls, wedding halls and other such places will remain effective for a month.

It merits a mention here that the government has been struggling very hard to overcome the energy crisis in the country. Earlier, during the meeting of the federal cabinet, it had been proposed to close market early at night to save the energy. The proposal was earlier rejected by the traders, but, the Sindh government, finding it one of the effective ways to conserve energy, has issued orders for early closure of the trading centres and other places to lessen the consumption of electricity.

Related