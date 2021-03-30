Sindh Transport Minister inaugurates province’s first-ever electric bus

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Transport Awais Qadir Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever electric bus in Karachi.

According to the minister, the bus will be fully electrically powered and will draw electricity from the power grid and store it in a battery.

“The provincial government has planned to increase the number of buses each month,” the minister said, adding that since 2017, the amount of work the government should have done to develop the transport sector in the province was insufficient.

“The Sindh government will soon issue tenders for 250 new buses,” Awais Qadir Shah announced. Meanwhile, he said that 100 buses will be introduced in Karachi in the near future.

In terms of fares, the minister said that passengers will have to pay Rs4 per kilometre to travel in electric buses.

He added that at the beginning, the electric bus will operate on the route connecting Tower to Sohrab Goth.