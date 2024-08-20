Sindh Unveils New Medical Units at Jinnah Hospital, Sharjeel Highlights PPP’s Welfare Initiatives

Sindh Government Inaugurates Advanced Medical Facilities and Reiterates Commitment to Public Welfare

Sindh’s Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Excise and Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced that the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, inaugurated several cutting-edge medical facilities at Jinnah Hospital. The newly launched services include a 120-bed Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, a 110-bed Department of Neurology, a stroke unit, and a state-of-the-art CyberKnife treatment center. Memon congratulated the entire nation on these advancements, emphasizing that these services will be provided free of charge to all Pakistanis, not just residents of Sindh.

At a press conference in Karachi, Memon highlighted the significance of the CyberKnife facility, comparing the free treatment offered in Sindh with the exorbitant costs of similar treatments abroad. He noted that the cost of cancer treatment with CyberKnife ranges from 138 million rupees in Canada to 221 million rupees in Switzerland, whereas the Sindh government is offering these services at no cost. The minister emphasized that the PPP’s vision under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to ensure that health services are accessible to all, regardless of their background or location.

Memon also discussed the recent rainfall in Sindh, noting that while Karachi experienced minimal impact, other areas like Sukkur and Naushahro Feroze received significant rainfall. The Sindh government, led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has implemented comprehensive measures to manage the situation, including dewatering efforts and disaster management initiatives.

In addition to healthcare, the minister highlighted the Sindh government’s efforts in other areas, such as vehicle registration services being offered at home and the upcoming auction of premium number plates to raise funds for flood victims. He proudly stated that the PPP is taking historic steps to rebuild 2.1 million houses destroyed in the last flood, a commitment unmatched by any other political party.

Addressing political matters, Memon criticized the recent actions of the federal government, particularly the increase in electricity prices under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. He contrasted this with the PPP’s long-term approach to energy, including the Thar Coal project, which is providing the cheapest electricity in the country. Memon reiterated that the PPP’s focus is on sustainable solutions rather than short-term political gains.

Memon also spoke out against the founder of PTI, accusing him of self-serving politics that compromised national integrity. He called for accountability and transparency, particularly concerning Saqib Nisar’s actions during his tenure.

The minister concluded by reaffirming the Sindh government’s commitment to public welfare, including ongoing efforts to combat drug use in educational institutions and communities. He stressed that the PPP’s focus is on delivering results, with the welfare of the people at the heart of their policies.