Sindh Will Heal: Bilawal directs Murad to deploy resources

F.P. Report

SHAHDADKOT : Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the unprecedented heavy downpour followed by hill torrents have wreaked havoc in Kambar-Shahdadkot district, therefore mud embankment should be developed to save main roads and arteries connecting different cities and town of the area from topping by gushing water.

This he said on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting to take stock of the situation after heavy rains here at DC Office, Kambar. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial minister, Imtiaz Shaikh, Nasir Shah, Mukesh Chawla, Advisor Rehabilitation Rasool Bux Chandio, Elected representative of the district: Nadir Khan Magsi, Sardar Khan Chandio and others, divisional and district administration officers.

At the outset of the meeting, the chairman said that he started his visit from Nadero, Ratodero, Shahdadkot, Behram, Kambar and Nasirabad. “I have noticed that Larkana-Shahdadkot Road which connects various towns and villages of both the districts is being overtopped by rain water being gushed out further by hill torrential,” he said and directed the chief minister to develop mud bunds along the main road to stop the speedy flow of water. The chief minister directed chief engineer irrigation to review the situation and arrange machinery to stop overtop and erosion of roads by rainwater.

Deputy Commissioner Kammber-Shahdadkot briefing the chairman said that district has seven talukas and commutative rainfall in the district from July to August has been recorded at 2372 mm, as a result 34 people lost their lives and 461 sustained multiple injuries in different incidents of collapsing of houses. The meeting was told that about 900,000 people have been affected, of them 30,000 displaced and 800 cattle perished.

According to initial survey 26,600 houses, katcha and pacca have damaged completely and partially, therefore 190 relief camps have en set up to settle 37500 affected people.

The chief minister quoting the PDMA report said that 4500 ration bags, 4540 tents, 4800 mosquito nets, 400 folding beds, 700 kitchen sets, 10 dewatering machines have been provided to the district.

The CM said that another demand of 60,000 tents, 25,000 mosquito nets, 100,000 ration bags, 3000 kitchen bags, 2500 Tarpal sheets 30 dewatering machines, six pumps has been made. “We are trying our best to purchase tents but they are not available, therefore I have requested Prime Minister to arrange at lest one million tents to cater to the growing need of the province.

The chairman PPP said that he has visited various relief camps where he noticed the women after losing their homes and cattle were in state of shock and profound grief. “We have to take care of them with sympathy and respect,” he said and added he would be satisfied when the affected families were sent back to their homes.

The chairman told the chief minister it was a great challenge for the party government in Sindh to rescue and rehabilitate people within next few months. He urged elected people if the area to work together and own the people and help them whatever they need.

The chief minister said that he was releasing plenty of funds only and only for welfare of the affected people.

“Food and medical facilities are being provided at the camps,” he said and added that the displaced people who own cattle have settled along the roads, therefore their cattle were being vaccinated.

The chairman decided that the chief minister would keep the situation reviewing.

Related