Sindh working to curb drug gangs in Karachi: home minister

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh’s home minister on Monday said that the police has been alert in Karachi, Hyderabad and other big cities of province.

Speaking here Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that there is no space for heinous crimes of extortion and body bags. “Crimes will be tackled with immediate action,” home minister said.

Lanjar said that drug gangs operating in Karachi, “We are working to curb their activities,” home minister said. “The probe in the Armaghan case pointed out gangs’ activities in Karachi”.

He said that the law and order has improved in Karachi. “Steps will be taken to further improve it”.

Home minister said that the traffic police also used to commit excesses against citizens.

He claimed that outlawed groups and other local groups were involved in the Moro incident.

Talking on the law enforcement in katcha area, he said that armored carriers have been received and police performance has improved in the area.

Minister denied any difference with a police officer or minister.