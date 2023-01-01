Singer Aima Baig criticizes Pak-Fest organizers for misusing her name

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistani Singer Aima Baig following her withdrawal from a concert due to non-payment, alleged that the event’s organisers used her name to sell tickets and for promotion.

The event, which was a part of the three-day Pak Fest celebration, was held on Sunday, March 12, at the Khayaban-e-Amin Cricket Stadium in Lahore. Many other singers including Ali Zafar and Kaifi Khalil, also performed. The music fest was held for the second time since its first edition.

Earlier last night, taking to Instagram, Ms Baig explained the matter in detail by porting Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Hello everyone, I am writing this note to convey my anger (at a festival) for utilising my name for ticket-selling (purposes) following an issue of non-payment!”She continued by naming and shaming the event and its organisers for failing to take her name off of their page and tickets despite her unwillingness to participate “I regret agreeing to participate in Pak Fest in Lahore. Also, the organisers were busy making money rather than removing my name from the performers.”