Singer Camilla Cabello gets candid about struggling with anxiety when she was working on her album ‘Familia’

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Camilla Cabello got candid about struggling with anxiety when she started working on her album Familia.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Señorita singer opened up about suffering from mental health issues revealing she could not ‘function’ and how it led her to seek therapy.

Cabello said, “For a while, it was a couple months where I didn’t go back in the studio. I was just doing therapy. I was literally not functioning. I felt not able to work. And I found a therapist that everything they said really resonated with me.”

“And part of that healing was going in the studio and being like, ‘I’m not going to do it if it’s not fun. It’s not going to be a performance. I can’t take it. Literally I won’t do it,’” the 25-year-old singer shared.

“It has to be something that helps me in feeling better and getting better because I can’t take this as a source of anxiety or stress. I just won’t do it.”

The singer then talked about how anxiety made her isolate herself, adding, “And that’s why, for me, it was so important to be with people. Not forget about the music. I just was like, ‘I need to be able to trust and feel safe with the people that I’m making this music with. I need to be able to talk about these things. I need to be able to…’”

“It really came down to, outside of being an artist, what we’re all looking for, which is connection with other people. And I think sometimes mental health stuff can make you isolate, and then that isolation makes your mental health a lot worse. And it’s kind of like this vicious cycle,” she added.

However, the singer said she in a much better place in terms of anxiety and mental health now adding that it’s the best that she’s ever been.

Cabello further stated that the whole experience of working on the album was “life changing.”