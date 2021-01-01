Singer Jennifer Lopez performs an epic medley at New Year’s Rocking Eve

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez became emotional onstage as she remembered the lives lost this year from the coronavirus.

While performing live from Times Square during ABC’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, the singer, 51, took a break after performing her newest single “In The Morning” to reflect on 2020. She said, “2020 is almost over. We made it. We made it.”

We’ve got to think about the beginning of this year, being at one of the biggest performances of my life,” she added, referring to her Super Bowl halftime performance alongside Shakira. “Thousands of people. But tonight we’re doing things a little differently. That’s okay.”

“If this year taught us anything, it taught us to be grateful for what we do have — to cherish every moment,” she said before tears began to well up in her eyes. “We lost too many. Too many.”

After the camera panned to her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who was watching the performance, the singer then referred to her hit song “Dance Again,” saying, “So tonight we’re going to live, we’re going to love and we’re going to dance again.

And we’re going to keep on dreaming. Twenty years ago, I sang this song, and we never needed it more than tonight.”

The singer then began to perform her ’90s hit “Waiting For Tonight” before transitioning into an electric rendition of Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” The singer finished her performance and the three-song medley with her hit “Dance Again.”