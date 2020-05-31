Singer, politician Abrar Ul Haq tests positive for novel coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter on Sunday, prominent PTI politician, President PCSIR and singer Abrar Ul Haq confirmed that he had contracted coronavirus.

Abrar Ul Haq said that he tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating at his home and will go for tests again after a few days.

He said that he will continue performing his duties as President of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and his own Sahara Trust activities over Skype.

The tweet read: “My corona test came positive, i am home quarantined, however, inshahallah, i will keep performing my duties through Skype as Red Crescent and Sahara worker. Please pray for me and all those fighting it.”

Abrar Ul Haq was suffering from coronavirus like symptoms and made note of it yesterday.

Abrar Ul Haq said that he had a fever and was experiencing dry cough which made him go for a coronavirus test.