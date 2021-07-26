Singer Qamar Saleem releases a teaser for his new song ‘Sohna’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Qamar Saleem, a senior financial executive by profession and singer/musician by heart, has released a teaser for his third song ‘Sona’ and it promises to be a treat.

It is impressive to see Qamar Saleem, a proud Pakistani based in Singapore, make his mark in the music world in addition to his successful international career in finance.

Wow. With over 4 million views of my first 2 songs Janaan and Ankaha, I'll be releasing my third single, Sona, on July 30.



Fun, lively and vibrant, Sona promises to be yet another different song.



Make sure to subscribe to my YouTube Channel so you don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/8Bfx2zJcvW — Qamarslm (@qamarslm) July 25, 2021

He is indeed a rising music sensation. Not only are his songs different but he drives an immense global following from over 55 countries and he achieved this within the last 9 months. His music also is meaningful and purposeful.

Qamar’s first song “Janaan” sent a message of hope in these troubled times.

His second song “Ankaha” is a ballad for the brokenhearted, bringing solace to those who were grieving and a reminder not to leave most important feelings unspoken.

And “Sona”, his upcoming new song promises to bring yet another unique message, thanks to an accomplished lyricist Peer Zahoor for making the song truly poetic. Seems Qamar is a storyteller, and using music as a medium which makes him even more unique!