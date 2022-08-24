Singer Shakira avoids from reacting to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Lopez offended Shakira when the ‘Waka Waka’ singer had just started dealing with her breakup with her partner Jerard Pique.

Lopez said her Super Bowl Half Time Show performance with Shakira was the worst idea.

Even though she did not speak against Shakria, the Columbian singer’s fans are convinced that Lopez’s remakes must have hurt her.

Shakira did not congratulate Jennifer Lopez on her marriage to Hollywood star Ben Affleck.

She did not even care to press the like button on Jennifer’s wedding pictures that were liked by thousands of people on Instagram Tuesday.