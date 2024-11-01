Single stroke of pen can prolong a case for almost two decades: CJP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi said on Friday that cases could be prolonged for as many as 18 years due to a single sentence written by the Supreme Court (SC).

He made these remarks while hearing a property dispute case.

The applicant’s lawyer pleaded that the SC should direct them to approach the relevant forum.

The CJP said that he was hearing a plea against the objections of the SC registrar, adding that he won’t write anything which could revert the matter back to the civil court.

Justice Shahid Bilal remarked that the applicant could approach the other forum without SC written orders.

Later, the apex court rejected the plea seeking directives of the SC to send the case to relevant forum.

