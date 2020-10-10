Sinjar agreement signed between Iraqi government and KRG

F.P Report

BAGHDAD: On Saturday, the Iraqi parliament made an announcement confirming the signing of the “settlement agreement” between Iraqi government and Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government on the issue of Sinjar district.

The UN has also welcomed the agreement between the Federal Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government and called this agreement as a “first and important step in the right direction”,

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) expressed hope that it would pave the way for a better future.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert expressed hope by saying that “a new chapter for Sinjar, one in which the interests of the people of Sinjar come first” and that it would “help displaced people to return to their homes, accelerate reconstruction and improve public service delivery.

She also highlighted the importance of security, stability and smooth governance for long lasting peace.

In addition to this, United States has also welcomed the settlement agreement. The official spokesperson of UN commented on the historic agreement by saying that, “the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government, in coordination with the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, to resolve Sinjar’s longstanding political and security challenges”.

The spokesperson added that U.S is hopeful that the agreement announced today will create conditions that encourage the revival of Sinjar and the safe and voluntary return of those who were displaced by ISIS.

According to the reports, around 450,000 people displace after ISIS took control of the area in 2014.

The interests of Sinjaris, predominantly the victims of genocide, should remain at the heart of any plan to restore lasting peace and security, the statement runs.

The government of Iraq and the international actors are hopeful that this settlement agreement will pave way for the return of displaced people to come back to their homes.

The Iraqi Prime Ministry declared this agreement a “historic deal”. He expressed his hope for a peaceful future; he added that this agreement will reinforce the Iraqi federal authority in Sinjar under the constitution in terms of governance and security.

Adding up to this, the Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Bashir al-Haddad commented on this historic deal. He said “The agreement will directly contribute to accelerate the return of the displaced families to their homes and ensure their stability in their areas.”

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s spokesperson Ahmed Mulla Talal gave his remarks on Twitter. He said that his agreement “will end the authority of meddlesome groups into the state”.