A Senior Chinese Diplomat has told the Russian Ambassador to Beijing that China is willing to shape the international order together with Russia in a more just and rational direction. According to the details, the top Foreign Policy expert of the Chinese Communist Party was of the view that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, the relationship between the two countries has always moved forward on the right track. According to him, China was willing to work with Russia to continuously implement the spirit of high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard the common interests of both sides, and promote the development of the international order in a more just and rational direction.

The US-China Strategic competition is gradually intensifying in multiple domains ranging from political and military maneuvers over the Taiwan issue and broader Indo-pacific region to the trade disputes along with technological competition and from the projection of political influence in Asia, Africa, and Oceania regions to satellite warfare in the space. Besides ongoing one-on-one tussle, both nations had badly polluted the working environment of the global forum and its subsidiaries including the IAEA, the UNSC, UN Human Rights Council, and others.

Presently, the United States is tactfully exploiting China’s weaknesses such as human rights issues in Xinjiang, supporting pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, and ramping up its contacts with the anti-China regime in Tai Pei. Recently, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and reiterated America’s unwavering support for Taiwan’s independence and self-defense in the face of looming Chinese aggression against the self-ruled nation. While a group of US lawmakers and Britain Torres immidiately followed Pelosi’s footprint and visited Taiwan despite Beijing’s opposition. Currently, American diplomacy is in full swing to conclude bilateral and multilateral Strategic accords with ASEAN nations to contain rapidly expanding Chinese influence in the region.

On the other hand, China is cautiously pursuing its economic and military agenda in the region and beyond. China has drawn closer ties with Russia and both nations recently jubilated the completion of two decades of their friendship treaty. Beijing sided with Moscow and supported the so-called Russian special operation against Ukraine, and played important role in reducing the impact of western sanctions on the Russian economy. China also struck a security agreement with the Solomon Islands in recent months which has caused heightened fear in the west, while the United States and Japan exerted tremendous pressure on the Island nation to pause its cooperation with China.

Now, China has presented the idea of the Sino-Russia new world order as an alternative to the existing US-led unipolar world. In fact, after the dissolution of the former Soviet Union, the United States enjoyed sole supremacy in world affairs while Washington’s unilateral actions in the Middle East, South Asia, and other regions of the world had seriously destabilized the world in the past decades.

Presently, the ongoing US-Russia rivalry and Washington’s strategic competition with Beijing have paved the path for a bipolar or multi-polar world in the future. A unipolar world largely remained unstable while multiple centers of power are likely to create a balance in the geo-strategic and political landscapes of the world. Although, weak nations and people across the globe had always suffered from the atrocities of global Sheriff and tussle between the two contenders, however, they might find some relief from their mutual disunity.