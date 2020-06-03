Siraj for transparent inquiry in Karachi plane crash

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded the government authorities to hold transparent inquiry of Karachi plane crash incident, abandoning the old practices of putting the burden of tragedies on dead pilots.

“We have always seen in the past that deceased pilots were held responsible for the plane crash incidents in official inquiries.

This is unfortunate and tragic and there is need to shun these bad practices,” he said while talking to the media after visiting the family of Captain Sajjad Gul, the martyr pilot of unfortunate PIA plane which crashed on May 22 in Karachi.

He offered fateh for the martyr soul, paid tribute to the nationalistic services of the late pilot and declared him hero of the nation.

He said mismanagement and corruption were main reason behind the destruction of national flag carrier.

Meanwhile, Senator Siraj urged the Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris to reopen the religious seminaries across the country.

Talking to a delegation of scholars who called on him here at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said a prolonged ban on religious education could not be placed due to fear of Crona virus spread.

Therefore, said the Senator, Madaris should resume their educational activities by following the SoPs issued by the government.