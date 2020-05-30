Siraj-ul-Haq apprises FM Qureshi of problems faced by overseas Pakistanis

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has contacted Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi over the phone and informed him about the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

During the telephone call, Senator Sirajul Haq said that due to lockdown and curfew, millions of Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are locked inside their residences.

He added that people in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are starving due to the lack of employment, and the presence of hundreds of people in shelters in Saudi Arabia and the UAE is leading to the spread of the pandemic.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader said that there was no ambulance service for the sick and morgues are running out of space to store dead bodies. So far, 130,000 overseas Pakistanis have applied for tickets to return to the country, he said.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said that on return, people should be allowed to travel, get tested for the virus and self-quarantine at home. Moreover, helplines should be set up by embassies in Saudi Arabia and other major countries and a large amount of funds should be set aside for overseas Pakistanis.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked Siraj-ul-Haq and assured him that he would contact the embassies to make them more proactive and that the best medical care will be provided to Pakistanis returning from abroad.