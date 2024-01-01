Siraj vows to end VIP culture

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Saturday vowed to end VIP culture in the country if voted into power. Expressing his thoughts in Karachi, the JI emir said, ‘’I want to see the end of VIP culture in the country following the elections, slated to happen on February 8. We will end the extravagant expenses of the ministers if they are voted into power.’’

‘’We will invest more in the health and education sectors by decreasing non-development expenses,’’ Haq said. Speaking about the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Haq said, ‘’We will bid farewell to the IMF.’’ He pointed out the uplifting of industries, saying, ‘’If we vote into power, we will collect profit and invest in the industries.’’

‘‘The consumers will have to bear the brunt of the losses,’’ the JI emir stated. ‘‘We are not of the view to increase tax,’’ he said. Siraj slammed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday, saying the masses will not ”forgive” the latter.

Hitting out at the former foreign minister, Haq said, ‘’Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says that he will forgive everybody if he becomes the country’s premier. We have seen the change you brought to Sindh. May the higher power save us all from such a change.’’ He expressed optimism that the fate of Sindh will be changed after the general elections, slated to happen on February 8. ‘‘Now is the time to bring revolution into the masses’ lives,’’ he said.