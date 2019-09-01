Sirajul Haq wants govt to scrap Shimla pact with India

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq on Sunday called on the government to scrap the 1972 Shimla Agreement with India in the wake of brutalities being perpetrated by Indian forces in held Jammu and Kashmir.

“While our people are dying, you are acting as a mere spectator,” he said, addressing a rally held to express solidarity with the Kashmiris reeling under a day and night curfew and communication blackout for several weeks.

The JI chief said it was their legal right to fight for freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their land.

Sirajul Haq said New Delhi has been facing many freedom movements.

He appealed to the people of held Kashmir to move forward as Pakistan stands by them.

He announced that he would thrash out a strategy for Kashmir’s freedom after consultation with the nation.

The JI chief reiterated they can’t be intimidated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s belligerent attitude.