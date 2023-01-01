Sirajul Haq: Where is UN to save dying Muslims in Gaza

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people and children in Gaza due to bombings and called the world’s response criminally silent.

While addressing a rally at Mansoora, the JI Chief criticised the inaction of international organisations like the UN and called on Muslim nations to step up to help Gaza in the face of Israeli aggression. He said that the need was to save the dying Muslims in Gaza.

He stressed the importance of providing humanitarian aid and condemned the world for witnessing Israeli atrocities. He also questioned the role of the Security Council and the Save the Children organizations.

He also announced a march in Islamabad outside the US Embassy in solidarity with Gaza on October 29.