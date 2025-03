CAIRO (AFP): Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that his government’s plan for Gaza’s post-war reconstruction would ensure the territory’s Palestinian inhabitants remain there.

Giving opening remarks at an Arab League summit in Cairo to counter US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gazans, Sisi said that under the Egyptian plan Palestinians would “remain on their land” and the territory would be run by a committee of Palestinian technocrats.