Sit-in staged for recount in four constituencies, Khan apprises Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Felicitating tribal people on Federally Administrated Tribal Areas’ (FATA) merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday apprised lawmakers at National Assembly (NA) that peace had been restored in tribal belt after tendering unrivalled sacrifices.

He was addressing NA session here in Islamabad today.

“We [read Pakistan] participated in someone else’s war after 9/11. People of FATA were forced to migrate due to initiation of military operation. Adoption of FATA-KPK merger bill is a big step towards alleviating reservations of tribal people”, stated Khan.

Khan urged to hold local body polls in FATA at earliest while warning at the same time of likely resistance from political foes. Khan further demanded to constitute a committee to hear legitimate demands of tribal people.

While taking a jibe at ousted premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Khan notified latter that [2014] sit-in had been staged for vote recount in as much as four constituencies.

“To opine for transparent election is my fundamental right. Lawmakers shield corrupt elements. Those present in the House today don’t care for layman”, taunted Khan.

Khan went on to say that as much as 22 political outfits had notified rigging in general polls 2013.

“To seek reply [from then premier] after Panamagate revelations wasn’t a wrongdoing”, asserted Khan.

