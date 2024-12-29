Sit-ins against Parachinar killings continue

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Activists and leaders of the mainstream religiopolitical party, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM), continued sit-ins across Karachi on Sunday, blocking major roads to protest the Parachinar killings, demanding measures including reopening a road in Parachinar, closed for 90 days, to ensure access to essential food and medicines, according to traffic police and organisers.

The demonstrators are protesting the ongoing violence in Parachinar as well as an incident where two people were killed and later decapitated after being waylaid on their way towards Parachinar in the Bagan area of Kurram.

the continued blockade of main arteries like Sharea Faisal, University Road, and Sharea Pakistan, among others, triggered traffic jams, causing inconveniences to the commuters who used alternative roads, mostly plying vehicles on one track.

MWM spokesperson Syed Ali Ahmer Zaidi said that his party has “ended the sit-in on one track of the main Sharea Faisal near Star gate for the convenience of both domestic and international passengers of flights and to meet any eventuality.”