‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ postponed, Aamir Khan confirms

(Web Desk): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed that the release of his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par has been postponed.

Initially scheduled for December 25, 2024, the movie will no longer release on that date.

Khan revealed that the film, a thematic sequel to his 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par, will now be ready for release in the middle of next year, following its post-production phase, which begins later this month.

Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Aamir Khan elaborated on the film’s timeline, stating, “We are coming to post-production later this month, and we aim to release the film around the middle of next year.”

He clarified that although Sitaare Zameen Par is thematically linked to Taare Zameen Par, it features an entirely new set of characters, a fresh storyline, and does not continue the plot or characters of the previous film.

Directed by RS Prasanna and inspired by the Spanish film Champions, Sitaare Zameen Par explores themes related to Down Syndrome, offering a social drama with a unique perspective.

Besides Aamir Khan, the film also stars Darsheel Safary and Genelia D’Souza, both of whom had significant roles in the original Taare Zameen Par.

In addition to his acting career, Aamir Khan is currently involved in several other projects, including producing Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and the upcoming Ek Din, which stars his son Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi.

He is also backing a film directed and headlined by stand-up comedian Vir Das. While promoting his last production, Laapataa Ladies, for the Oscars.