Situation in Afghanistan causes concern: CSTO member states

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: The situation in Afghanistan and on other external borders of the CSTO member states causes concern. In this regard, we express our readiness to ensure the security of the borders of the zone of responsibility of the Colle-ctive Security Treaty Org-anization, the CSTO Coll-ective Security Council sa-id in a statement in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Collective Sec-urity Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the organization. The document was published on Monday on the Kremlin website .

“We, the members of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, declare that our choice in favor of uniting efforts to maintain peace and security in the Eurasian space has stood the test of time.”

The treaty, concluded in 1992, fulfills its main task of ensuring the security and stability, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the states participating in it.

Our efforts to strengthen the Organization and adapt it to the current geopolitical situation have made it possible to intensify military-political cooperation and form an effective system of collective security and counteraction to challenges and threats.

The CSTO, established in 2002, has raised the cooperation of the member states to a qualitatively new level of allied relations, has accumulated significant potential to counter a wide range of modern challenges and threats, and has become an important factor in peace and stability in the Eurasian space.

The Organization’s structure is being improved, the range of its activities is expanding in all major areas, including foreign policy coordination, military and military-economic cooperation, crisis response, peacekeeping, the parliamentary dimension, the fight against international terrorism and extremism, ensuring information and biological security, countering organized transnational crime, including illegal production and trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and their precursors, illegal arms trafficking, legalization (laundering) of proceeds from criminal activity , illegal migration.

Having the appropriate potential to ensure the security and stability of the Member States, the Organization firmly proceeds from the fact that there is no alternative to solving existing international problems by political and diplomatic means and gives priority to the development of coordinated approaches to the problem of improving the international situation, countering the challenges and threats that the Member States have to face CSTO.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping operation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, conducted in January 2022, confirmed the readiness of the Collective Forces to effectively solve the tasks of ensuring the security of the member states and demonstrated to the international community the Organization’s ability to promptly deploy and complete the mission, thereby demonstrating the high status of the CSTO in the system of international and regional organizations.

“We are satisfied with our expanding interaction in the international arena and the level of foreign policy coordination on the main items on the global and regional agendas. We are ready to deepen cooperation with the United Nations, other interested international and regional organizations and states.”

Over the period that has passed since the signing of the Treaty, international relations in the conditions of disunity of the world community are increasingly characterized by an aggravation of tension.

The situation in Afghanistan and on other external borders of the CSTO member states causes concern.

In this regard, we express our readiness to ensure the security of the borders of the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

“We are seriously concerned about the tendency to use force to intervene in crisis situations, bypassing universally recognized international legal norms and principles, using force or the threat of using force to resolve conflicts in violation of the UN Charter.”

“We are concerned about the selective application of generally recognized norms and principles of international law, ignorance of internationally recognized negotiation formats, unwillingness to take into account the legitimate interests of sovereign states, interference in their internal affairs, the use of unilateral sanctions and restrictions in violation of the prerogatives of the UN Security Council, manifestations of double standards, hatred and intolerance.”

Realizing our responsibility for ensuring lasting peace in the Eurasian region, we emphasize the importance of reducing tension on the continent and reaffirm our readiness to establish practical cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“We strongly condemn any attempts to falsify historical events related to our common contribution to counteracting Nazi aggression. Together we will continue to oppose any attempts to glorify Nazism and spread neo-Nazism, as well as racism and xenophobia. We honor the memory of the ancestors who died during the Great Patriotic War, we condemn the manifestations of the “war” with monuments in honor of the fighters against Nazism, the whitewashing of participants in the Nazi movement and their accomplices. We express our serious concern in connection with attempts to ban at the legislative level the symbols associated with the Victory over Nazism. We emphasize that the facts of the expulsion and extermination of the civilian population of the USSR by the Nazis and their accomplices, established in the Judgment of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, should be regarded as genocide of the peoples of the Soviet Union.”

The path we have traveled, as a result of which the Collective Security Treaty Organization has acquired a new quality, has become an authoritative structure of international and regional security, allows us to look to the future with confidence.

Making this Statement in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, we confirm that the Organization will consistently ensure the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states, work to strengthen global and regional security, and a fair settlement of international problems on the basis of universally recognized norms and principles of international law.

Related