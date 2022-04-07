Situation in Bucha cause deep concern: China

NEW YORK (TASS): China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun called on Thursday to check all accusations and establish facts in connection with the events in Ukrainian Bucha.

“The information and photographs of the situation in the city of Bucha cause deep concern,” he said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the suspension of Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council. “We need to check all the accusations, establish the facts.”

“Until the full picture is clear, all parties should avoid unfounded accusations,” the diplomat stressed.

China opposes the suspension of Russia’s memb-ership in the UN Human R-ights Council, Zhang said.

“The draft resolution we are considering today will deprive the country of its legitimate membership in the UN Human Rights Cou-ncil. This kind of important issue should be decided carefully, on the basis of facts alone, done calmly, o-bjectively, reasonably. This draft resolution was not dr-afted openly and The principle of consulting with all UN states in order to hear the widest possible range of opinions was not applie-d.<…> The issue of membership in the HRC in this form will only increase the confrontation in the field of human rights and will affect the UN system with serious consequences. Therefore, China will be forced to vote against the draft resolution,” he said.

