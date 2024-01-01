Six BLA terrorists ‘gunned down’ in Harnai IBO

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Harnai area of Balochistan.

According to sources, security forces conducted a joint operation on BLA hideouts in Harnai on September 12, resulting in the death of six key terrorists, including Shafu Smallani aka Tadin, Sarmad Khan alias Dastain, Mohammed Gul Mari alias Wahid Baloch, and Ghulam Qadir Mari alias Injeer Baloch, Obaid Baloch alias Fida and Taj Mohammed alias Babul were also among the terrorists killed.

The killed terrorists were involved in direct attacks on security forces and innocent people, sources added.

On August 30, at least five terrorists were killed while three others were injured in intelligence-based operations carried out by security forces in multiple Balochistan districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

“On night [of] 29/30 August, in three separate IBOs in District Kech, Panjgur, and Zhob, five terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces, while three terrorists got injured during the intense fire exchange,” according to the military’s media affairs wing.

It added that the sanitisation operations would “continue until all perpetrators, facilitators, and abetters of these atrocious acts are brought to justice”.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the military asserted.

“The security forces are conducting extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) to hunt down the perpetrators of these heinous acts,” it further added.