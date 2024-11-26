Six Dead Amid Islamabad Protests: Four Security Personnel, Two Civilians

Islamabad, November 26, 2024 — Violent clashes between law enforcement and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed six lives today, including four security personnel and two civilians. The unrest, triggered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, highlights the escalating political crisis in the country.

The fatalities among security forces included three Rangers personnel and one Islamabad police officer. The Rangers officers were killed when a protester-driven vehicle rammed into them at a checkpoint near Constitution Avenue early in the morning. Another officer succumbed to injuries sustained during a clash in G-7 sector. Authorities suspect these attacks were premeditated.

The civilian casualties involved a man and a young woman who were caught in the crossfire between protesters and law enforcement. The man, identified as Ahmed Rehman, a 34-year-old food delivery rider, was struck by a stray bullet in the Blue Area. The young woman, Asma Malik, 22, succumbed to injuries after being trampled during a stampede near Aabpara Market. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as police fired tear