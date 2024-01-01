Six dead as car crashes into sugarcane tractor trolley amid fog

F.P. Report

TANDLIANWALA: In an unfortunate incident at least six persons died and three were injured in a traffic accident amid fog in Tandlianwala town of Punjab.

As per details, a devastating car accident claimed the lives of six members of the same family, including women and children, due to dense fog.

The accident took place in a suburban area when the car collided with a sugarcane-loaded tractor trolley due to dense fog.

The deceased included children with an age ranging between 3 to 6 years. Three other family members were injured in the accident.

The police said that the family belongs to Lahore and was travelling to Tandlianwala after exiting the motorway.

The police have confiscated the tractor trolley but its driver managed to flee. The authorities are investigating the incident, and a case has been registered against the fleeing driver.

Meanwhile, Motorway police shut different sections of M-2, M-3 and M-4 for all kind of traffic due to due to dense fog which engulfed the area on wee hours of Tuesday.

As per details, M-2 is closed from Thokar Niaz Beg to Kala Shah Kaku Interchange due to heavy fog. The motorway is also closed for all kind of traffic from Kot Momin to Lillah Interchange due to reduced visibility caused by fog.

M2 remains shut from Thokar Niaz Beg to Babu Sabu due to foggy conditions.

Furthermore, Motorway M3 is closed from Samundri to Darkhana due to poor visibility caused by fog, while Pindi Bhattian to Multan section is also shut due to dense fog.

Motorway police said that they decided to close Motorway keeping in view of people safety and security.