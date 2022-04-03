Six dead in California shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP): At least six people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting in the California state capital of Sacramento early Sunday, police said.

A video posted online showed people scuffling in the street, then starting to run as gunfire can be heard. AFP could not verify the footage.

Police said no arrests had been made and the scene remained “active.”

“It was just horrific,” said community activist Barry Accius, who arrived minutes after the shooting.

The shooting happened around 2am in the downto-wn area, just blocks from the state capitol and close to the venue where the N-BA’s Kings play.

Related