Six die as devastating rain wreaks havoc in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: In rain-related incidents across Balochistan at least six people, including three women were killed and seven others missing. Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Quetta as dozens mud houses damaged. In Sariab area of Quetta six people including three women were killed as roofs of houses collapsed and walls caved in due to the devastating rain.

Seven people went missing, while around 20 people injured in rain-related incidents on Monday. Heavy rains with strong winds started in many areas of the province in the afternoon. According to reports, two girls were swept away by floodwater near a dam in the Eastern Bypass area.

Quetta’s district administration and rescue teams launched relief operations in the areas affected in the rainfall. Forty affected families in Goharabad were shifted to a temporary relief camp in a school building. Heavy rainfall in hilly terrain of Bolan resulted in flooding in Geshtri drain in Machh, which swept away four miners. Local people saved a man in injured condition, while a search has been underway for others. The miners were belong to Marri tribe, which were returning to homes when swept away by the floodwater.

Heavy rains in Quetta yesterday left many trees and electricity poles uprooted. The provincial capital and its surrounding areas were plunged into darkness after several feeders of the Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) were tripped. According to the Met office, northern and central parts of Balochistan will receive more heavy rains with thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, several areas in the twin cities were flooded — with at least one child dead — as monsoon rains lashed Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday, with television footage showing vehicles submerged in rainwater in some places. The child’s death occurred due to drowning, in the Leh Nullah in Rawalpindi’s Hazara Colony area, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 told media. The spokesperson said two friends had dared each other to jump in the Nullah, following which one of them drowned. A search operation was ongoing to recover the child’s body, he added.

The PDMA declared Quetta a calamity-hit area after nine people were killed during heavy rainfall in the Balochistan capital.

According to details, the heavy downpour started early in the morning and continued with intervals in various localities of the provincial capital, killing nine people including three women. The rain also inundated almost all main roads resulting in traffic jams on the roads. Rainfall also damaged over 300 mud-walled homes in Sariab, Customs, Pashtoonabad, Nawan Killi, and other neighborhoods of Quetta.

The provincial government has put all departments on high alert to cope with the situation in the aftermath of the heavy rainfall in Quetta and other parts of the province.

Meanwhile, several areas in the twin cities were flooded — with at least one child dead — as monsoon rains lashed Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday, with television footage showing vehicles submerged in rainwater in some places. The child’s death occurred due to drowning, in the Leh Nullah in Rawalpindi’s Hazara Colony area, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 told media. The spokesperson said two friends had dared each other to jump in the Nullah, following which one of them drowned. A search operation was ongoing to recover the child’s body, he added.

Meanwhile, four children who had fallen into the capital’s Korang Nullah while playing were rescued safely, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said. He appealed to people to stay away from drains during the rainy season. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data showed 39mm of rain had fallen around the Leh Nullah in Pindi, 55mm in Saidpur village, 54mm in Golra, 36mm in Chaklala and 11mm in Shamsabad till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, the managing director of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Tanveer Ahmed, said 60mm of rainfall was recorded in the twin cities, adding that water levels had risen to 12 feet in the area around Leh Nullah in Pindi’s Katarian and nine feet in Gawalmandi. The capital’s low-lying sector H-13 as well as homes in Pindi’s Sadiqabad, Shamsabad, Dhok Kala Khan and Awan Colony were flooded, while rainwater also accumulated on the garrison city’s Jamia Masjid Road and Murree Road.

As much as five feet of rainwater had accumulated in Sadiqabad. Residents in another area, New Lalazar, climbed to their rooftops as rainwater started entering homes and vehicles were submerged. A spokesperson for Wasa said Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and MD Wasa visited the Leh Nullah to ascertain the situation.

The spokesperson said the water level had risen to 12 feet at Gawalmandi bridge. However, the water level was not expected to rise further because rain had stopped on Leh Nullah’s catchment area, he added. “We are keeping a close eye on the situation and all institutions have been put on alert,” the deputy commissioner said.

Meanwhile, heavy to moderate rain lashed Karachi for a second day on Tuesday flooding roads and neighbourhoods in various parts of the metropolis. Rainfall was reported in Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Clifton, Baldia Town, SITE area, Johar Town, Hub, Gadap Town, Bahria Town, Nazimabad and Surjani Town. Karachi traffic police said water had accumulated at Submarine Chowk, Manghopir Road, Sharea Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, University Road and I.I. Chundrigar Road.

Separately, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that it was “heavily raining” in the city but the situation was under control.

“The situation is so far under control and the nullahs have responded well. Will request people to avoid unnecessary movement so traffic issue remains under control. Relief work will start as soon as the rain stops,” he said.

Related