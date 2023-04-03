Six die in rain related incidents in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: At least six people have lost their lives and 22 others have been injured due to roof collapse incidents caused by the torrential rains in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday reported three casualties in Peshawar, deaths of children in Mardan, and a woman in South Waziristan. The heavy rainfall also caused damage to several houses in the province.

The KP PDMA has issued an alert regarding the heavy rains in different parts of the province from tonight till Wednesday. The authority has warned of potential landslides in hilly areas of the province during this time. Tourists were advised to take necessary precautions and remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the intermittent rain which started from March 16 and continued till Monday in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed two lives and damaged 135 houses. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), heavy rains caused flash floods in South Waziristan where two persons riding in a pickup van were swept away in Tehsil Birmal area on their way from Azam Warsak towards Zarmilan.

The vehicle was completely damaged by flood water and both the persons identified as Muhammad Suleman resident of Zarmilan and Karam resident of Kazha Punga died on the spot. The dead bodies were recovered by the district administration and handed over to the bereaved families.

Similarly, due to heavy rains, hailstorm from March 16 to April 02, flash floods were reported in Rodhs Pir Kach, Chowa and Soheili areas in district Tank. Consequently, the rural settlements of Pai, Muhammad Akbar, Gul Imam, Abizar, Qutab colony near station road, Yaqoob colony, Khan colony, Gara Budha, Kot Allah Dad, Bara Khel and Gara Baloch near Sheikh Market were affected and 135 houses were partially damaged, however no loss of human live and livestock was reported.

The district administration took prompt action and diverted flood water from the mentioned location with the help of machinery and saved a huge population from devastation.

The Met Office has forecast mainly cloudy weather for most districts of the province, however scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and isolated heavy falls is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, North and South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts while isolated hailstorm is also expected at a few places in the province.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours in major cities of the province was Sadiu Sharif 07mm, Balakot 05, Chitral 06, Timergara 08, Drosh 05, Kakul 25, Kalam 01Mirkhani 02, Dir 06 and Malamjabba 15. The minimum temperature during the period was Peshawar 16C, Parachinar 01, BAnnu 13, DI Khan 17, Chitral 08, Kalam 01, Dir 07 and Malamjabba 06.