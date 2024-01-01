Six Hostage Bodies Recovered from Gaza Tunnel as Israel Expands Military Operations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have recovered the bodies of six hostages from an “underground tunnel route” in the Gaza Strip, according to an official statement. The bodies, identified as Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Chaim Peri, and British-Israeli Nadav Popplewell, were found in the Khan Younis area during a complex recovery operation conducted overnight by the IDF in coordination with the security agency Shin Bet.

The tunnel, located 10 meters (33 feet) underground, was discovered during the operation, which involved prolonged combat in a densely built-up area. Five of the hostages had previously been declared dead by Israeli authorities, although it was believed that Avraham Munder might still be alive.

The six men had been kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz and Kibbutz Nirim near Israel’s border with Gaza during Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel on October 7. The deaths of Popplewell, Peri, and Metzger were confirmed in June following an Israeli operation in Khan Younis, while the deaths of Buchshtab and Dancyg were confirmed in July, amid reports suggesting that at least one of the men might have been killed by Israeli fire.

In the wake of the recovery, Mati Dancyg, the son of Alexander Dancyg, criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, accusing it of abandoning the hostages. “Netanyahu chose to sacrifice the hostages. Karma will judge him and he will pay for it, big time,” he told Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant described the recovery as part of a “complex operation,” affirming Israel’s continued efforts to dismantle Hamas. Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended condolences to the families and emphasized the importance of working relentlessly to bring back all hostages.

The Hostage Families Forum expressed that the recovery provided “necessary closure” for the families and urged the government to pursue a negotiated deal for the release of the remaining hostages. Current estimates suggest that 105 hostages are still in Gaza, with 71 believed to be alive.

Negotiations for a ceasefire and a hostage release deal are ongoing, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arriving in Egypt to discuss potential agreements with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi. Blinken recently stated that Netanyahu had agreed to a U.S. “bridging proposal” for a deal following discussions in Jerusalem, which were described as “positive” by Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, the IDF has expanded its military operations in southern Gaza, specifically in Khan Younis and the outskirts of Deir al-Balah. Local health officials reported that five people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an internet distribution facility in Khan Younis on Monday, and another three people were killed in Abasan, east of the city.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza was launched in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the taking of 251 hostages. According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, more than 40,173 people have been killed in the territory since the conflict began.