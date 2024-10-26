Six including four cops martyred in N Waziristan

F.P. Report

MIR ALI: At least six people including four police officials were martyred and six others injured in a suicide attack on a police post in Eidak area of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Saturday.

Police said the attack targeted Aslam Picket, a police post in Eidak area of Mir Ali tehsil. Four of the slain individuals were police personnel, they added. The injured who also included police officials were shifted to hospital after a rescue operation was launched. Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off by the security forces.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of innocent civilians and police personnel in a suicide attack in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Strongly condemning the suicide attack on a police check post, the president said the attack on the policemen was a cowardly act. “Terrorists will never succeed in their evil designs,” the president said in a statement issued by the President House. He stressed the need for taking all possible measures to completely eradicate terrorism. Paying tribute to the martyred personnel, President Zardari prayed for patience for the bereaved families, and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

House of former senator blown up: Unknown miscreants destroyed the house of former Senator Saleh Shah in Upper South Waziristan, police informed.

Police said miscreants blew up the house of former Senator Saleh Shah with explosive, completely razing the structure to the ground. Soon after receiving information, security forces and police reached the site and cordoned off the area before initiating a search operation. The house of former Senator Saleh Shah situated at Gomal Tank Road was targeted earlier some years ago. He had played a role in bringing the Taliban and government to the dialogue table.