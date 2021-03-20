Six more died due to Covid-19 in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six more people have died from corona in the last 24 hours, the official of the KP Health Department confirmed here on Saturday.

With the six more dead, the death toll in the province has risen to 2202 with 681 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he informed. He disclosed that the corona virus has so far infected 78,653 people in the province, however, 343 patients infected with coronavirus recovered in the last 24 hours.

With 343 more patients recovering, the number of patients recovering from corona in the province has reached 71,861, the officials said. He said only in Peshawar 300 new corona infected cases reported and the number of active cases in Peshawar is 32,173 and so far 1160 persons died in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, all the shops and markets were closed on Saturday in the provincial metropolis under the directives of the government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to restrain public activities in order to tackle with ever rising infection cases of Coronavirus.

The district administration strictly taken the task by the following the decision of the provincial government shutting down all the markets and shops on Saturday and Sunday apart from allowing the shops of medicines, food, vegetable, tandoor, dairy, bakeries, poultry, mechanics etc.

To comply with the decision of the provincial government, the officials of the district administration conducted raids on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Khalid Mehmood alongwith the officials of police taken on the spot decision by sealing shops and markets and imposed fine on them.

Number of COVID-19 patients exceeded from 70 to 80 percent at hospitals, a complete lockdown could be imposed in the province, said Kamran Bangash Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information. The third wave of COVID-19, he said, was much dangerous and if the ratio of cases increased then some difficult decisions could be taken as per the situation. However, he said stern restrictions have been imposed in the province by deciding to close all the bazaars by 08:00 p.m.