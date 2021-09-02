Six officials of PHC promoted

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Department Promotion Committee of Peshawar High Court (PHC) had promoted six officials to next grade including assistant registrar to deputy registrar, on Thursday.

In this regard a notification has been issued from the office of Registrar PHC Wajih-u-Din stating that Assistant Registrar Muhammad Feroz Khan is promoted to Deputy Registrar in Basic Pay Scale (BPS-19).

Similarly, Assistant in BPS-16 namely Ijaz Ahmad Khattak, Imran Mehmood, Sharaf Hussain, Muhammad Farhad and Abdul Ali Khan to Assistant Registrar in BPS-18. The appointment had been made on vacant posts at PHC.