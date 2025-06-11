Six people die in rain-related incidents across KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a detailed report of life and property losses in the province due to rains, storms and lightning since Friday.

According to the report, six people died while five got injured.

A total of seven houses were damaged out of which five were partially damaged while two were completely demolished.

These incidents occurred in Mansehra, Bunir, Dir Lower and Upper, Kohistan and Malakand.

The PDMA has directed the concerned district administrations to ensure immediate relief to the affected families and provision of the best medical facilities to the injured.

The emergency operation center of PDMA is fully functional, and people can report any untoward incident to helpline one seven zero zero.