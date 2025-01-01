Six perish in bus-trawler collision in Muzaffargarh

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARGARH: Six people lost their lives and 18 seriously injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a trawler in Muzaffargarh on Saturday morning.

The tragic incident took place near Langar Sarai area in Muzaffargarh.

A spokesman of the police said that the dead persons included two men, including the driver of the bus, two women, and two children.

As per initial information, the ill-fated bus was going to Alipur from Jhang.

The police spokesman said that soon after receiving the information of the accident, the District Traffic Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and SHO, along with a heavy contingent of police, rushed to the spot.

The spokesman further said that the police are investigating to determine the real cause of the accident.