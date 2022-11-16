Six policemen killed in Lakki terror attack

F.P. Report

LAKKI MARWAT: Six policemen including an assistant sub inspector (ASI) were martyred when terrorists attacked them near Wanda Shahabkhel in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday. An official said that a police party was going to a weekly cattle market to perform security duty there.

“The martyred policemen included ASI Ilam Din, lower head constable (LHC) Parvez Khan and constables – Ali Usman, Dil Jan, Ahmad Nawaz and Mehmood”, he maintained. He said that the attackers also took away weapons and bullet proof jackets of the martyred cops with them.

The official said that a large contingent of police led by DPO Ziauddin Ahmed reached the area and launched a search for the attackers. The official police had seizede the motorcycles of attackers and also recovered the bullet proof jackets they had snatched from cops. Funeral prayers of martyred cops were offered in the Tajazai police lines.

Among others provincial police officer Moazzum Jah Ansari, Bannu RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar, DC Fazal Akbar, DPO Ziauddin Ahmed, army and civil officials and people from different walks of life attended it. Later, the deceased cops were laid to rest at graveyards in their native villages with full official honour.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mauzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday took strong notice of target killing of six police officials in district Lakki Marwat and paid an emergency visit to the crime scene.

He paid tribute to bravery and dedication of martyred police officials and said that their sacrifices along with dedication to duty and bravery were an example for all police officials and officers to follow. The police chief paid salute to sacrifices of martyred police officials and assured that the culprits behind the heinous crime would be brought to justice. The sacrifices of the martyred would not go in vain, he asserted.

The IGP said that such a cowardly act could not shake the resolve of KP police to wipe out extremism in all its forms and manifestations. He directed concerned police officials to arrest the culprits behind crime, adding that war against terrorism and extremism would continue till elimination of last terrorist.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan and every possible step will be taken to safeguard the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat. He paid tributes to the martyred six police personnel. He said the whole nation salutes the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

He asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately announce Shuhada package for the martyred police personnel. Commiserating with the bereaved family, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed souls.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Wednesday, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police personnel in Lakki Marwat. He sought report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of the incident.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday condemned attack on police van at Wanda Shohab Khel area district Lakki Marwat. In a condolence message, Barrister Saif said that such cowardice attack cannot suppress the courage of us and will eliminate terrorism. He said that the Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident.

It is worth mentioning here that six police personnel were killed when unidentified miscreants opened fire on their vehicle at Wanda Shohab Khel of Lakki Marwat early morning. As a result, ASI Alam Din, LHC Zubair, Constable Mehmood Khan (FC), constable Ahmed Noor (DFC) Usman Ali (FRP) and driver Dil Jan were martyred.

