F.P. Report

SARGODHA: As many as students and a driver were killed when a passenger bus hit a school van near Salim Interchange in Sargodha on Tuesday morning.

Rescue official told media that the van was en route to college when it collided with the passenger bus in a result six students and the driver were killed on the spot while three others injured in the collision.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Advertisements