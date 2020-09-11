Six Taliban killed in Herat attack, says MoD

HERAT (Agencies): At least six Taliban were killed and four others were wounded in the western province of Herat on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Thursday.

The clashes took place in Pashtun Zarghoon district when the Taliban attacked security checkpoints, the statement said.

“The security forces, with the support of the commandos, prevented the Taliban’s attack,” according to the statement.

The statement did not provide further details and did not mention security forces casualties.

The Taliban has not commented on the attack.