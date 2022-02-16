Six terrorists killed in exchange of fire near Balochistan’s Buleda area: ISPR

F.P. Report

Kech: Six terrorists, who were involved in recent attacks on military personnel in Balochistan’s Kech district, were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Injirkan Range near the district’s Buleda area on Wednesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media affairs wing said in a statement that security forces conducted an operation in Injirkan Range on the basis of information about the presence of a terrorists’ hideout “to apprehend [the] externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan”.

When the troops started a clearance operation in the area, the terrorists tried to escape their camp and opened fire on security forces, the statement said, adding that six of the terrorist were killed during an intense exchange of fire. “These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in the Kech district.”

According to the ISPR, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the operation.

“Operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage [the] peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR statement read.

Recently, there has been a rise in incidents of terrorism in Balochistan, with two major terrorist attacks on security forces reported within the span of a week.

In late January, ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists had attacked a security forces’ checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech district. According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the “fire raid” by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26. “During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

Then on February 2, terrorists had attempted to attack security forces’ camps in Panjgur and Naushki in two separate incidents. However, security forces had repulsed both the attacks and killed 20 terrorists in a subsequent clearance operation.

In Panjgur, terrorists had tried to enter a security forces’ camp from two locations. “However, timely response by troops foiled their attempt,” the ISPR had said.

The military’s media wing had said five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six injured during follow-up operations in Panjgur. In Naushki, according to the ISPR, terrorists attempted to enter a Frontier Corps camp which was “promptly responded”, adding that four terrorists were killed as a result.

The statement had said one officer was injured during the shootout.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had presided over the 247th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi last week, where a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country, particularly the recent terror attacks in Balochistan, was given.

Gen Bajwa had said on the occasion that desperate attempts by terrorists for their revival won’t be allowed to succeed.