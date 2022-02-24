Six terrorists killed in Hamzoni operation: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Secu-rity Forces Thursday cond-ucted an operation on re-ported presence of terrorists in general area Hamzoni, North Waziristan District and killed six terrorists during exchange of fire.

The killed terrorists have been identified as, Muha-mmad Ali, Mateeullah, Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher and Waseem, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

During the operation, weapons, ammunition and equipment were also recovered from the terrorists which included sub machi-ne guns, hand grenades, mines, handcuffs and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds. The terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, it added.

Security Forces hunt down a terrorist: The security forces Thursday killed a terrorists during an operation based on intelligence of presence of a terrorists’ Hideout, in general area Sambaza, Balochistan to apprehend Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists.

During the Security Forces operation conducted to capture Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists in Balochistan who were trying to infiltrate into adjacent tribal districts a heavy gunfight ensued, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

Once the troops cordoned the area, the terrorists hiding in a cave tried to flee and opened indiscriminate fire wherein, a heavy exchange of fire occurred, it added.

In the process, a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered that was planned to be used by terrorists against the security forces, it said. It further said the operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan would continue and they would not be allowed to sabotage peace and stability of the country.