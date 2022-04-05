Six Things Germany Does Better Than the Rest of the World

Germany is one of the most unique, beloved countries in the world. You will find various reasons that make Germany a better country than the rest of the world. From quality living lifestyle to over-the-top celebrations, to scenic routes, luxurious automobiles companies, and historical UNESCO sites as well fascinating castles welcoming people, and a lot more.

The country is also enriched with the history that shaped our world-good or bad. Therefore, Germany is filled with a history of culture and has a copious variety of things to offer that makes it one of the most super-fun, thrilling, adventurous, countries.

1. Beauties on Wheels-CARS:

It won’t come as a surprising fact that Germany produces the world’s top-notch cars of all time!

We all know that the coolest wheels in the world are brought to life in Germany. Therefore, cars are one of the most highlighted parts that makes Germany a far more exciting place to live than any other country. No one can beat them when it comes to competing with the German automotive industry.

Did you know that universally famous, luxurious, automobiles brands were invented in Germany? Well, now you know! The top-tier brands BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, as well as Porsche.

However, not all Germans are driving around in BMWs, Audis, or Mercedes. Because of the well-developed train system in Germany. The rail networks make it possible for seven million passengers to avail themselves the amazing service daily.

2. High Standard Of Living:

The quality standard of living in Germany makes it one of the most lovable countries. It was ranked as one of the best countries in the world in a survey done by international soft-power. Not once or twice but for the fifth year in a row! It’s incredible, right? Surely is!

Do you know about any other country that offers free education or free health care or strong legal grounds to a lot more? Well, Germany has it all! The premium quality is something that is not offered by every other country. It is one of the reasons that makes Germany the best country to live in.

The clean environment, lower crime rates, fun outdoor activities are one of the specialties that you’d get to experience while leading a happy, healthy, luxurious lifestyle.

3. Sundays are Resting Day:

Here’s a fun fact about Germany!

It consists of lawn-mowing, vacuuming, drilling, and even recycling bottles. Sunday is taken as a rest day in Germany. And, Germans take their rest days very seriously!

It’s high time the world also does Sundays the German way. As the saying goes “If it doesn’t work the first time, do it the German way! Therefore, we can also try and incorporate the Sunday rule into our lifestyle because a little rest has never harmed anybody! Therefore, you are expected to unwind, take a bath, meditate, read a book, go to a pub, sip your coffee or just take a nap and enjoy your Sunday!

4. Football:

The German Football team is one of the best football teams in the world. You will discover football teams in Germany comparatively anywhere else in the world. Bayern Munich is known to be the number one team in the country.

Football is a widely popular sport and people love to play, support the clubs throughout the country. Moreover, there are more than 26,000 clubs in Germany. The national team has won almost four world cups, three European championships, and one confederation as well.

As Gary Lineker stated:

“Football is a simple game, 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes, and at the end, the Germans win.”

The sport is cherished, loved, played, and is definitely one of the things that make Germans proud!

5. Festivals and Carnivals:

If you want to have a good time then, make sure to visit Germany once. The Germans sure know how to celebrate, create lifetime memories, like no other!

In Germany, you don’t have to wait around for Christmas to celebrate or have a good time. Many great festivals & carnivals take place throughout the year.

v Oktoberfest:

Oktoberfest- a fall festival usually featuring beer drinking.

Germans are best-known for their beers and you’d get to experience all about it during Oktoberfest. Approximately, six millions of visitors come together and celebrate the completely crazy yet super-fun festivals. From beer tents to fun rides and plenty of exciting activities makes Oktoberfest a wonderful experience.

The Rhine in Flames:

If you ever plan a trip to Germany then, make sure to experience the magical festival!

The second major festival that takes place around summer is The Rhine in Flames. You’d get to witness the stunning firework display. The hilltop fireworks are one of the main tourist attractions spots of Germany. You can either take a boat or join a cruise to have a lifetime experience in the city of Mainz.

6. The Autobahn-No Speed Limit:

The Autobahn isn’t your everyday motorway. The Autobahn is known to have no speed limits.

You’d be surprised to know the fact of the no-speed-limit rule on the Autobahn isn’t entirely true. There is a fixed speed limit rule on specific vehicles. Therefore, if you are getting nervous about driving around the mighty Autobahn, you don’t have to stress out!

Make sure to follow the driving rules as well as stay out of unrestricted areas that have no speed limit for cars. And you’d face no difficulties on the motorway.

