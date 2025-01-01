Six water projects inaugurated in Khost at cost of 55m AFN

KABUL (TOLONews): Abdul Latif Mansoor, the Acting Minister of Energy and Water, announced that six water supply projects have been inaugurated in the center of Khost province and its districts, with a total cost of 55 million Afghanis.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a small water dam in Gurbuz district, he stated that the Islamic Emirate is implementing multiple large and small projects aimed at managing and regulating the country’s water resources.

Mansoor said: “Around 50 million Afghanis from the Islamic Emirate’s budget were spent on these projects. Two of them were implemented by external organizations, but their supervision was carried out by our Directorate of Water and Energy.”

These six projects include the cleaning of ten traditional underground water canals (karez) in the center of Khost and the districts of Speri, Ismail Khil Mandozi, Alishir Khil, and Terezio.

Residents of Khost have welcomed the implementation of such projects as beneficial and essential, urging the caretaker government to undertake more initiatives in water management.

Khani Gul, a local resident, said: “We will benefit greatly from these projects, as there are around 2,000 to 2,500 aces of land in this area.”

Sadiq Khan, another resident of Khost, stated: “We ask the Islamic Emirate to continue supporting us in the future as well, particularly in building and expanding irrigation canals.”

In addition, the Acting Minister of Energy and Water announced the launch of construction of a large water dam called Zambar, in the Sabri and Yaqoubi districts of Khost, with a planned cost of 550 million Afghanis.