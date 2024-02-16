Six wounded in shooting in Israel, medics and police say

JERUSALEM (Reuters): A gunman opened fire at a crowded bus stop in southern Israel on Friday, wounding six people, in what Israeli police said was a “suspected terror attack.”

Police said the incident happened in the southern town of Kiryat Malakhi, adding the suspected gunman was “neutralized” by a civilian at the scene.

Police spokesman Eli Levy told Army Radio that a suspected shooter fired at people at a bus station at Masmiya junction, wounding several of them. He said the suspect was “neutralized” without elaborating on his condition, and that the police chief was making his way to the scene to determine whether this was a security incident.

Levy urged citizens not to approach the area as police searched the scene for the possibility of additional assailants.

Israel’s ambulance service said it was treating and transferring to hospitals three people in serious condition and a woman in moderate condition.