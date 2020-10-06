Six year old girl raped in Hathras

F.P Report

HATHRAS: Minor girls of aged six brutally raped by own cousin. The girl was rushed to hospital after being abused and later she dies during her treatment at the hospital today.

The girl was held captive at her home before being rescued on September 17th.

The incident took place in the city of Iglas , located in the Northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The predator of the minor girls was aged 15 and was her cousin in relation. Hathras Superintendent Vineet Jaiswal has said that the boy has been arrested.

The boy’s mother and the victim’s aunt is suspected to be an collaborator and are missing since the incident took place said the Uttar Pradesh Senior Superintendent Muniraj G.

The child had been living with her aunt since her mother’s death last year, the Indo-Asian News Service reports.

Since the news of the incident came on media, there has been huge public protests demanding sevre punishment for the culprits.

The family of the vitim has said that the last rites of the minor girl will not be perfoedm until justice is served.

Uttar Pradesh, which is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ranks as the most unsafe state for women in the country.

An average of nearly 90 rapes were reported in India every day last year, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Last month, a 19-year-old woman died from her injuries after allegedly being dragged from a field and gang raped in Uttar Pradesh.

The 19-year-old victim was attacked on September 14 in the district of Hathras.

Four men took her by the scarf before raping and trying to strangle her, The Guardian reported.

Her family found her naked, bleeding and paralysed.

The girl’s spinal cord was damaged and her tongue was split.

She was pronounced dead at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. Police arrested four men in connection with the crime, after public outrage.