Sixth case of mpox virus reported in K-P

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A sixth case of Mpox has been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, health adviser Ihtesham Ali announced on Saturday.

The patient, a 35-year-old man from Kot Kashmir union council in Lakki Marwat district, tested positive after arriving in Pakistan on 28 November on flight PK-284 from Dubai, where he had worked as a driver for the past five years.

Samples were taken from the suspected patient at Khyber Teaching Hospital and sent to the Public Health Reference Laboratory for testing.

Dr Masoor, a surveillance officer from the Rapid Response Team under the Directorate General of Health, identified the case. “The patient has been counselled on treatment and preventive measures, including maintaining social distance,” Ihtesham Ali said. The district health officer has been informed to monitor the patient closely.

“There is currently only one active Mpox case in the province,” the health adviser noted. “This year, six Mpox cases have been reported across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five of whom have fully recovered.”

He added that the World Health Organisation has declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. He urged the public to practise caution and support the implementation of social distancing measures.