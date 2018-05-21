Sixty-four, mostly women have died of heatstrokein two days, says Edhi

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: At least sixty-four people majority of them were women have died in Karachi due to heatstroke and heat fatigues since Saturday evening, confirmed Fasial Edhi.

These 64 bodies were received on just 02 Edhi mortuaries- Korangi and Sohrab Goth. Number of deaths can be higher, Edhi told

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Malakand division, upper FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan, said met office in its daily weather report.

The persistence of clouds over South Arabian Sea shows an area of convection with a potential of development of a cyclonic circulation over there.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre-Karachi of Pakistan Meteorological Department is monitoring the local and regional meteorological conditions regularly and a weather advisory, in case of any cyclonic activity, will be issued accordingly.

Over thousands were killed due to heat strokes in June 2015.

Though the government was planning to shower artificial rains – that too after the ‘specific’ clouds could make it to the sky – there was no natural or artificial raining and respite to the killing heat till filing this news report.

The provincial chief executive addressed none of the issues pertaining to large scale deaths, ranging from arrangements in the city’s hospital to temporary relief activities like the one arranged by paramilitary rangers at ten different spots of the Karachi.

CM Sindh blamed the federal government for prolonged load shedding – which he said was one of the major causes of deaths. He instructed all provincial administration departments against switching on air conditioners in offices till 11 AM and vowed that strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

Meantime, Sindh Rangers had already set up 10 heatstroke centers in Karachi and a few in other affected areas of the province a day earlier, when the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sent a letter to the Karachi corps commander requesting assistance.

Meantime, the Met Office said Karachi was among the hottest places in the province as mercury shot up to 43 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday is expected to range between 42 and 44 degree Celsius. Rainfall with fast winds is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas division and Sukkur division in the evening.

Though the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted a drop down in the temperature due to rains but the scorching heat could not be ended till Wednesday midnight.

